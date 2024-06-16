Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $7.54 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,000. MercadoLibre accounts for 2.2% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 67.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MELI stock opened at $1,582.14 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,581.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,606.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

