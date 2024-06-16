Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,615 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after acquiring an additional 749,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,638,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $317.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

