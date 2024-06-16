Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,944,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $13,767,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 652,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.