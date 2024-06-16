Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,232,000. Apple makes up 6.8% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 20,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 52.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 799,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 275,156 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 765,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,089,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 41.1% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

