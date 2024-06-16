Auxier Asset Management Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

WBD stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

