Auxier Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

