Auxier Asset Management Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Citigroup stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.