Auxier Asset Management Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Trading Down 1.5 %
Citigroup stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
