Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,350 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

