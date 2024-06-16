Auxier Asset Management Sells 543 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

