Auxier Asset Management Sells 216 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,193 shares of company stock worth $19,475,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $333.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.30 and a 200-day moving average of $328.42. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

