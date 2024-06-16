Napa Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,296 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGG opened at $97.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

