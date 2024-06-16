American Trust Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American Trust grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

