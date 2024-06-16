Chelsea Counsel Co. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.85. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

