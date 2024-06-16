Auxier Asset Management Sells 764 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Kroger makes up about 2.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,653,000 after purchasing an additional 214,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,551,000 after buying an additional 511,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $229,863,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.
Insider Transactions at Kroger
In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.