Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,770,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,646,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,469,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,589,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $372.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $373.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

