Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,155 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,853 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,489,000 after purchasing an additional 415,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $30.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

