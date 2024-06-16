Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MDYV stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.39.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
