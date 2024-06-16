Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.