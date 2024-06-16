Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

