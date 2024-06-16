1,155 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.7 %

AA stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

