Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $27.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

