Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 307 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,074,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,437,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,803 shares of company stock valued at $86,110,620. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $244.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

