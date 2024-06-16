Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Copa by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Copa stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPA

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.