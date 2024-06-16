Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $305.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.