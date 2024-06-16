Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Lovesac Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 515.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

