Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 267.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

