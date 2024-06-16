Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.
Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 267.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CPT opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CPT
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Camden Property Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.