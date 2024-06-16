Burberry Group plc (BURBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on August 7th

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5158 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.40.
Burberry Group Company Profile
