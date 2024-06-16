Burberry Group plc (BURBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on August 7th

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5158 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.