Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

IMPPP stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.