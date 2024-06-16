Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

