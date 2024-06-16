Mr Price Group Limited (MRPLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 18th

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

OTCMKTS:MRPLY opened at $10.24 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

