Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on August 7th

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2338 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance
Shares of HNHPF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.30.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hon Hai Precision Industry
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.