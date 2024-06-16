Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE BGX opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $12.83.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
