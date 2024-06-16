Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amgen by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Amgen by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after buying an additional 626,810 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

