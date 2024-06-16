Garde Capital Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,269,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,760,000 after buying an additional 520,841 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

