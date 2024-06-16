Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $36.63 million and approximately $293,557.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,983,825 coins and its circulating supply is 33,281,407 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,977,407 with 33,276,556 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.11470668 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $294,301.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.