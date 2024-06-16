Aevo Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $531.01 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,397,400.1305065 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.61659574 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $37,374,381.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

