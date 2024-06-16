Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $43.78 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.78 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00045174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,062,877 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.