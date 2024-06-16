UMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.31 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00004466 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $242.09 million and $16.31 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 119,772,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,442,691 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

