Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $13,868.52

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $13,868.52 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,559.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.91 or 0.00648865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00119404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00038082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00261354 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00042587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00074321 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,612,685 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

