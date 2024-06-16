Komodo Market Capitalization Hits $51.71 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $51.71 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,049,719 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.