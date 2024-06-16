Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 8.1% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,322.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00079814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00027204 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010732 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

