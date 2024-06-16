Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (DDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DDT opened at 25.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of 25.86. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a one year low of 25.22 and a one year high of 26.59.

