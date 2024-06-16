Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$94.49 and last traded at C$94.93. 4,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.09.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.