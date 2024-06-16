INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Down 2.6%

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 96,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 219,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

INNOVATE Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of INNOVATE

INNOVATE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VATE. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in INNOVATE during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,740,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 341,653 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 295,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 239,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Further Reading

