INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Down 2.6%

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 96,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 219,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter.
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
