Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Shares Up 0%

Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.
Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.
Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Company Profile
The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.
