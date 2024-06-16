Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 116,862 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 40,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Latch stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,053 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Latch worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
