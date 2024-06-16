GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 38 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

GGM Macro Alignment ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

About GGM Macro Alignment ETF

The GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting investments best suited for the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Holdings consist of five underlying ETFs representing distinct US equity market sectors, sub-sectors, and market styles, including fixed income.

