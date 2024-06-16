Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.14. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92.
Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.
