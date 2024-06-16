KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 4,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

