Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Asian Growth Cubs ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.40.

About Asian Growth Cubs ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of Asian stocks specifically issued by companies located and\u002For listed in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam. Holdings are screened for ESG considerations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.