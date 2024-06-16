Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$44.23 and last traded at C$44.13. 218,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 329,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.08.

Nuvei Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.29.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.